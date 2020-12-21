Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal and others shower her with love and wishes

Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi and Shruti Haasan are among many who wished Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday.

South and Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia turns 31 today, December 21 and fans across the country are sending her best wishes on social media. Social media is filled with lovely poster and birthday wishes for Tamannaah Bhatia. Many close friends and celebs from the film industry are showering the Sye Raa actress with love and good health on her special day. Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi and Shruti Haasan are among many who wished Tamannaah Bhatia on social media.

Tamannaah's best friend Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and penned a sweet birthday note that read: "Happiest birthday dear Tammy, hope your day is as wonderful as you are ! Stay blessed and have the best one yet. Wishing you love, health, contentment and lots of fab experiences."

Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, released a common birthday display picture for Tamannaah's fans. Sam wrote, "Wishing you a great year my darling friend and excited to see all the surprises that you have in store for us this coming year Medium star."

Shruti Haasan also released stunning CDP of the birthday girl and tweeted, "So happy to release the common display picture created by @tamannaahspeaks fans for her birthday !!! Happy birthday to this sweetheart."

On the work front, Tam was recently spotted at the launch ceremony of her upcoming film F3. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is the sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration and also stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.

