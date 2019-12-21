Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Twitterati shower the Sye Raa star with love and wishes

Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates her birthday today and fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes to the Baahubali star.
December 21, 2019
Tamannaah Bhatia, who has occupied a huge space in the hearts of her fans of South and Bollywood, is celebrating her birthday today. Her fans are all over social media, wishing the star a happy birthday. Celebrities including Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Agarwal took to Twitter and wished the star. Sharing a photo collage of Tamannah, Kajal wrote, “#hbdtamannaah this ones for you and your fans have a fabulous one!”

Here are some of the tweets:

Meanwhile, is all set to make her debut in the web space. The series will be released in Tamil and Telugu. Apparently, the web series will be about the story of a father-daughter relationship. Tamannaah will be seen playing the role of the daughter who tries to spoil the reputation of her criminal father.

Talking about the series, Tamannah was quoted as saying by News 18, "The OTT platform is also the new playground for accomplished actors like myself looking to break grounds with more challenging roles outside the two-hour cinematic time-frame. I love to get under the skin of characters I essay, and hence the longer web series format is the perfect medium to showcase my skills as it is almost like doing five films at one go. There is lots of detailing and one can explore the character in depth," Tamannaah said

