Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Twitterati shower the Sye Raa star with love and wishes

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has occupied a huge space in the hearts of her fans of South and Bollywood, is celebrating her birthday today. Her fans are all over social media, wishing the star a happy birthday. Celebrities including Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Agarwal took to Twitter and wished the star. Sharing a photo collage of Tamannah, Kajal wrote, “#hbdtamannaah this ones for you and your fans have a fabulous one!”

Here are some of the tweets:

#HBDTamannaah Happy birthday gorgeous Tam.. Wishing you everything that your heart desires .. you are a shining example of hard work and dedication . God bless pic.twitter.com/jKDeSSvOBM — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 21, 2019

Wishing a very Hpy birthday to my princess, my doll, my love and my everything

Hope 2020 will be a super duper one for you. Keep going good, keep entertain us, we will luv u forever.! #HBDTamannaah pic.twitter.com/XhruPCXUTN — Karthik Ajith (@im_karthiks) December 21, 2019

#hbdtamannaah this ones for you and your fans have a fabulous one! — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is all set to make her debut in the web space. The series will be released in Tamil and Telugu. Apparently, the web series will be about the story of a father-daughter relationship. Tamannaah will be seen playing the role of the daughter who tries to spoil the reputation of her criminal father.

