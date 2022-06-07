Happy Birthday teaser: Lavanya Tripathi shines in a crazy world where people live on the edge

Director Ritesh Rana's second venture will be Happy Birthday starring Lavanya Tripathi in an unconventional role. To give an insight into his next, the maker has dropped the fascinating teaser of this action comedy-drama. Sharing the teaser of Happy Birthday, the makers tweeted, ''Intintiki Gun-u, Eduru Leni Fun-u, #HappyBirthday Fun Blasting Teaser out now.''

The video shows a union minister, played by Vennela Kishore, who proposes of Gun Bill. The law aims to regulate the purchase, sale, manufacture and use of guns in the country. As the parliament passes the bill, it acts as the floodgate of the gun culture in the entire nation. Fascinated by weapons, people head to gun bazaars and start buying weapons as if it is vegetables. Amidst all this, a gun-themed birthday party is organised and there is no entry to the party without a gun. A new team arrives for the party, thus leading to massive firing between the two parties.

Check out the teaser below:

This one-of-a-kind story becomes even more exciting with the unusual introduction of the characters. From Lavanya Tripathi's pole dance, Naresh Agastya’s mysterious expression, Satya’s stylish walk amid firing at the party to Vennela Kishore’s tub bath with petals of roses speak volumes about the visual treat this project is going to be.

Kaala Bhairava has scored the quirky background music for the flick and Suresh Sarangam’s camera work is praiseworthy. Financed by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under the banner of Clap Entertainment, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili of the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers are presenting the movie. Ritesh Rana has penned the dialogues for Happy Birthday, while Srinivas is onboard the team as the art director.

After this amazing invite into this crazy world, we can hardly wait to witness the whole party. The flick is expected to reach the theatres on 15th July this year.

