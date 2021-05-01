  1. Home
Happy Birthday Thala Ajith: Premgi Amaren shares throwback PIC; Venkat Prabhu, Anirudh Ravichander send wishes

Thala Ajith will be next seen in the upcoming cop drama Valimai directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.
On the birthday of Kollywood’s sensational star Thala Ajith Kumar, social media is flooded with wishes from fans and celebrities. Birthday wishes for the actor have been trending on the microblogging website since midnight. Celebrities including Premgi Amaren, Raai Laxmi have sent their wishes by sharing throwback photos with the actor. Others including director Venkat Prabhu, music composer Anirudh Ravichander have also shared their heartwarming birthday wishes.

Sharing a throwback photo from Mangaatha, Premgi Amaren wrote, “Happy Birthday AnnA I Love You”. Kollywood’s sensational music composer Anirudh Ravichander wrote, “Wishing dear Thala Ajith sir a happy birthday #HBDThalaAjith”. Raai Laxmi shared some photos with Ajith and wrote, “Happiest birthday to another Taurean my fav #thala #ajith has been an absolute pleasure working with him and knowing his simplicity! wishing u the best lots of love and happiness cheers”.

See the Tweets here:

Director Venkat Prabhu wrote, “Happy bday to #ourdearTHALA god bless na! Please kindly be safe people. That’s what our Thala would wish too!! #HBDThalaAjith”. Manjima Mohan wrote on her Twitter space, “Happy bday #Ajithsir! Have a wonderful year ahead”. Meanwhile, the makers of his upcoming film Valimai had earlier announced that they will share the first look of Ajith from the film on his birthday. However, they revoked the decision owing to the pandemic. Producer Boney Kapoor announced on his Twitter space that it would not be fair to celebrate a film when the nation is fighting the second wave of COVID 19.

