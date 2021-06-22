Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Fans and celebs shower Beast actor with love and wishes
Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular stars in the South film industry. Although Vijay predominantly works in the Tamil industry, he has a huge fandom in the Telugu states and other Southern states. Vijay's every little information, be it movies or pictures, go viral in a second and reach millions of people. In a career span of over two decades, Vijay has featured in over 64 films of which most are the biggest blockbusters of South Cinema.
Today, June 22, Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday and the fans are sending him wishes. As a special gift to his fans, the title and first look from his upcoming film movie #Thalapathy65 with Nelson Dilipkumar was released. The film has been titled 'Beast' and Vijay can be seen donning a white vest along with jeans and holding a rifle in his hand looking as powerful as ever. Apart from that, fans are wishing the star with the hashtags #HBDTHALPATHYVijay and #HappyBirthdayThalapathy and trending it on social media platforms. Even the celebs from various film fraternities are pouring in wishes for the actor on his special day.
Check out fans wishes for Vijay here:
Happy Birthday #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir. Thank you for being an oxygen for the industry. Its not easy to gain such a huge fanbase and retain it for decades. Best wishes for lots of #BEAST mode victories #HappyBirthdayThalapathy #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/lIdoB8ehqc
— Pavithra Lakshmi (@imPavithraOff) June 22, 2021
Wishing Our THALAPATHI @actorvijay A Happiest Birthday #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay
Wishing Grant Success For #Beast
Both First And Second Look Was Extremely Awzm @VijayFansTrends pic.twitter.com/efC2alncyD
— VijaySethupathi Trends (@VspTrends) June 22, 2021
THE SWAG, THE CHARISMA, THE GRACE,THE AURA
HE HAS AT AGE OF 47 IS ASTONISHING
HAPPY BIRTHDAY THALAPATHY
THE BIGGEST STAR OF THIS GENERATION @actorvijay#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay#HappyBirthdayThalapathy #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/ODgawr9gmU
— Iru Irfan (@IruIrfan12) June 22, 2021
#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay trending at No.1 Spot in Srilanka for morethan 15Hrs Let's have a PHRASE tag at 10AM#Beast #Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/KlJHCArUo
— Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) June 22, 2021
Check out celebs wishes for Vijay here:
Happy happy birthday #ThalapathyVijay ! Then, now and forever your crazy fan girl.. wishing you only love love and loads of happiness on your birthday! @actorvijay #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #beast pic.twitter.com/PDzHVy0sS4
— Anjana Rangan (@AnjanaVJ) June 22, 2021
A small tirbute to Thalpathy on his birthday #HappyBirthdayThalapathy pic.twitter.com/hkVHB0ybEL
— Madan Gowri (@madan3) June 22, 2021
Wishing you a very Happy birthday dear. May all your dreams come true and May you be showered with the best of everything. God bless. @actorvijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathy pic.twitter.com/AQMbO4Mn4N
— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 22, 2021
Happy Birthday #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir. Thank you for being an oxygen for the industry. Its not easy to gain such a huge fanbase and retain it for decades. Best wishes for lots of #BEAST mode victories #HappyBirthdayThalapathy #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/pVz7NimVeG
— Parvati (@paro_nair) June 22, 2021
This is lit
My best wishes to @actorvijay sir @Nelsondilpkumar and the entire cast and crew #BEAST #HappyBirthdayThalapathy https://t.co/wP7IIbYl0g
— Priyanka Mohan (@priyankaamohan) June 21, 2021
This is lit
My best wishes to @actorvijay sir @Nelsondilpkumar and the entire cast and crew #BEAST #HappyBirthdayThalapathy https://t.co/wP7IIbYl0g
— Priyanka Mohan (@priyankaamohan) June 21, 2021
Despite COVID-19, Thalapathy Vijay entertained the audience with the biggest hit of 2020, which is Master that released on an OTT platform. Directed by Lokesh Kanagarj, Master featured Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Sanjeev, Srinath, Ramya Subramanian and Gouri Kishan in pivotal roles. Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for another blockbuster with his next movie titled Beast, which features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.