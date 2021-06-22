Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Fans and celebs shower Beast actor with love and wishes

  1. Home
As Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday, fans and celebs have been sending him special birthday wishes on social media platforms. Today, Vijay’s title and first look from his next #Thalapthy65 was released.
3939 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2021 11:20 am
Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular stars in the South film industry. Although Vijay predominantly works in the Tamil industry, he has a huge fandom in the Telugu states and other Southern states. Vijay's every little information, be it movies or pictures, go viral in a second and reach millions of people. In a career span of over two decades, Vijay has featured in over 64 films of which most are the biggest blockbusters of South Cinema.

Today, June 22, Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday and the fans are sending him wishes. As a special gift to his fans, the title and first look from his upcoming film movie #Thalapathy65 with Nelson Dilipkumar was released. The film has been titled 'Beast' and Vijay can be seen donning a white vest along with jeans and holding a rifle in his hand looking as powerful as ever. Apart from that, fans are wishing the star with the hashtags #HBDTHALPATHYVijay and #HappyBirthdayThalapathy and trending it on social media platforms. Even the celebs from various film fraternities are pouring in wishes for the actor on his special day.

Check out fans wishes for Vijay here:

 
 
 
 

Check out celebs wishes for Vijay here:

 
 
 
 
 

