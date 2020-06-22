  1. Home
Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Makers of Master RELEASE new power packed poster of the actor

In the poster, a sepia-tinted photo of the actor can be seen as the main image, with a still from the song Vaathi Coming Othu as the background.
18896 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 09:01 am
Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay Makers of Master RELEASE new power packed poster of the actorHappy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay Makers of Master RELEASE new power packed poster of the actor
On the birthday of Thalapathy Vijay, a special poster of the sensational Kollywood star was released by the makers of his next film Master today. The poster took over the internet like a wildfire with fans sharing it across all social media platforms. In the poster, a sepia-tinted photo of the actor can be seen as the main image, with a still from the song Vaathi Coming Othu as the background. Fans, who were waiting for a teaser of Master on Vijay’s birthday, went gaga over the poster once it surfaced online.

Owing to the outbreak of COVID 19, Vijay canceled his birthday celebrations and other social activities He also formally requested the top members of his fan clubs in all TN districts not to involve in or encourage any kind of birthday celebrations amid the Covid-19 scare. While fans of the actor are expecting to see the teaser of his upcoming film, Master on the special occasion, no official confirmation has been made by the makers on the same.

Check the official Tweet here:

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has a power packed cast list including Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies. Master was supposed to hit the big screens on April 9, 2020. But the release was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The team has launched the film’s audio tracks in a grand event shortly before the lockdown was imposed. Currently, the team is working on the post-production. It is expected that they will announce the release date by the end of this month.

