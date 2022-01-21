Happy Birthday Tovino Thomas: Fans & celebs shower special wishes on Minnal Murali actor

Tovino Thomas, who is currently basking the success of Minnal Murali, is celebrating his birthday today, January 21. The actor has just turned 33 and celebs and fans are pouring in wishes for him on social media. Fans are also trending #TovinoThomas #HBDTovinoThomas #MinnalMurali on Twitter.

Tovino Thomas is one of the actors in the Malayalam film industry, who has paved a niche for himself and grown as one of the most bankable star. He made his debut in 2012 with the Malayalam film Prabhuvinte Makkal and went on to give some breakthrough roles were in the films ABCD (2013), 7th Day, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Godha and many others.

Tovino Thomas has made quite a name for himself in the film industry because of his stellar acting performances. Over the years, he has delivered some superhit movies and made audiences experience a rollercoaster of emotions, who can pull off any role, be it as a protagonist or supporting role.

After succeeding as an actor, in 2020, he made his debut as a producer with the film titled Kilometers and Kilometers which starred him in the lead role, followed by his second production venture Kala. Both the films received critical acclaim for their narrative and became a blockbuster success.

Tovino Thomas received immense praise for his performance in the superhero film Minnal Murali and is declared as 'OTT Blockbuster, which has surpassed the records of most viewed Malayalam Film on OTT previously held by Drishyam 2. He is waiting for the release of his next with Naradaan with Anna Ben, which has got postponed.

