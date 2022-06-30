Happy Birthday trailer launch: SS Rajamouli and Lavanya Tripathi grace the star-studded event; WATCH

The RRR director, SS Rajamouli unveiled the highly-awaited trailer of Lavanya Tripathi's edge-of-the-seat drama, Happy Birthday. Here's a little sneak peek from the star-studded bash. The Baahubali maker opted for a semi-formal look, with a shirt and denim. On the other hand, the actress chose a pink net dress for the occasion. Written and directed by Ritesh Rana, the film is expected to release on 8th July.

The project also enjoys an ensemble cast of Naresh Agastya as Lucky, Satya as Max Pain, Vennela Kishore as Union Minister Rithwik Sodhi, Gundu Sudarshan as Uncle Fixi, Rahul Ramakrishna as Gunda, Getup Seenu as William and Ravi Teja as Benami.

Check out the pictures below:

Backed by the production banner Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment, Suresh Sarangam has cranked the camera for Happy Birthday. Kaala Bhairava has scored the tunes for the movie, while Karthika Srinivas has done the editing. Ritesh Rana has provided the dialogues for Happy Birthday and Srinivas is the art director.

About the trailer, it clip opens with people who are holding guns made of gold, diamond, and silver while entering a pub. A Union Minister, (Vennela Kishore) proposes of Gun Bill which aims to regulate the purchase, sale, manufacture, and use of guns. As the bill is approved by the parliament, people head to gun bazaars, where guns are sold and purchased like vegetables. Amidst all this, a gun-themed birthday party is arranged and no one is allowed to enter the bash without a gun. The presence of two conflicting teams in the party leads to a massive firing.

