Did you know Trisha Krishnan wanted to be a criminal psychologist?

Trisha Krishnan, who has given several superhits in her career of over two decades, had different career plans before making it big in showbiz industry.

Think about one of the most talented actors in the South Indian film industry and Trisha Krishnan is bound to make it to the list. The star, who has been in the showbiz industry for over two decades now, has given a lot of blockbusters. In fact, she makes it a point to present something new on the table every time she hits the television screen. Needless to say, it is always a treat for the fans to watch her on screen and her impeccable performances often leave them in awe.

And while it is difficult to take our eyes off Trisha every time she hits the screen, did you know that acting was never the diva’s first love. Instead, she wanted to pursue an altogether different career option. According to media reports, the Petta actress wanted to study criminal psychology before she ventured into modelling which eventually introduced her to the world of films at an early age of 17. Interestingly, Trisha also won Miss Salem beauty pageant and Miss Madras contest along with bagging the title of ‘Beautiful Smile’ during Miss India 2001.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha Krishnan has some interesting movies in the pipeline which includes Thirugnanam’s political thriller Paramapadham Vilayattu, Sundar Balu’s Garjanai which is inspired by ’s 2010 release NH10, M Saravanan’s Raangi, Sumanth Radhakrishnan’s Sugar, Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam thriller Ram and Mani Ratnam’s much talked about historical drama Ponniyin Selvan which also features , Vikram and Karthi in the lead.

