Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: Fans trend #HBDSouthQueenTrisha as they send their best wishes to the actress

Birthday girl Trisha Krishnan’s popularity and charm is immense and fans have started Twitter trend #HBDSouthQueenTrisha as they wish her on her special day.

One of the most talented and prettiest actresses in the South Indian film industry, Trisha Krishnan celebrates her 37th birthday today. Over the years with various roles and phenomenal onscreen performance, the stunner has won millions of hearts. We all know that Trisha is an amazing actor with a series of blockbuster films to her credit, but at the same time, Trisha is a downright diva. She is one of the most sought-after actresses down South and is continuing to win hearts with her roles in the films. Such is Trisha Krishnan’s popularity and charm that fans have started Twitter trend #HBDSouthQueenTrisha as they wish her on her special day.

Trisha's fans have been showering her with best wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with photos and videos of the actress and fans have made sure to keep it as the top trend throughout the day. Well, Trisha got noticed first after she won several beauty pageants like the Miss Madras contest (1999) and this marked her entry into filmdom. In 2010, she made her Bollywood début in Khatta Meetha starring in the male lead role.

Meanwhile, check out what fans have to say about the beauty queen on her birthday: Birthday Wishes To @TrishTrashers Mam From Thalapathy @ActorVijay And His Fans. Wishing You A Wonderful Day And All The Most Amazing Things On This Upcoming Year With All Success And Happiness! #HBDSouthQueenTrisha#HBDTrishaFromThalapathyFans pic.twitter.com/zq44NFGTfQ — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) May 4, 2020

Happy birthday Darling my all tym favorite years may come and go but love towards you remain same #HBDSouthQueenTrisha pic.twitter.com/cxgOnocliQ — Abhi Ajith (@Abhiajith03) May 4, 2020

To The Most Beautiful And Gorgeous Queen Of South @trishtrashers On Behalf Of @Siva_Kartikeyan and Fans

Have A Great Year A Head #HBDSouthQueenTrisha#HBDSouthQueenTrisha pic.twitter.com/Of2iCXc4ul — Team SK Telugu (@Vd_SkTelugu) May 4, 2020

First time for any Celebrity

We came with the concept of "Wishes from home" #HBDSouthQueenTrisha@trishtrashers pic.twitter.com/rDMSbRZ3OI — #HBDSouthQueenTRISH (@vani_trish) May 4, 2020

Happy Birthday @trishtrashers Being a heroine for more than 15 years is really tough but you pulled it off with ease South Indian Queen for a reason and Keep piling those awards#HBDSouthQueenTrisha #HBDTrisha #HappyBirthdayTrisha pic.twitter.com/Sf9aSmWRt5 — Mani May 3, 2020

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan has a lot of films in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. She will be playing the female lead along with in the film. She will also be seen in Raangi, Paramapadham Vilayattu. During her recent interaction with fans on social media, the stunner also revealed that she is holding talks with Kamal Haasan for the sequel to cop drama Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×