Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: Fans trend #HBDSouthQueenTrisha as they send their best wishes to the actress
One of the most talented and prettiest actresses in the South Indian film industry, Trisha Krishnan celebrates her 37th birthday today. Over the years with various roles and phenomenal onscreen performance, the stunner has won millions of hearts. We all know that Trisha is an amazing actor with a series of blockbuster films to her credit, but at the same time, Trisha is a downright diva. She is one of the most sought-after actresses down South and is continuing to win hearts with her roles in the films. Such is Trisha Krishnan’s popularity and charm that fans have started Twitter trend #HBDSouthQueenTrisha as they wish her on her special day.
Trisha's fans have been showering her with best wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with photos and videos of the actress and fans have made sure to keep it as the top trend throughout the day. Well, Trisha got noticed first after she won several beauty pageants like the Miss Madras contest (1999) and this marked her entry into filmdom. In 2010, she made her Bollywood début in Khatta Meetha starring Akshay Kumar in the male lead role.
Meanwhile, check out what fans have to say about the beauty queen on her birthday:
On the work front, Trisha Krishnan has a lot of films in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. She will be playing the female lead along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film. She will also be seen in Raangi, Paramapadham Vilayattu. During her recent interaction with fans on social media, the stunner also revealed that she is holding talks with Kamal Haasan for the sequel to cop drama Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.
