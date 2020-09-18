Happy Birthday Upendra: Ram Gopal Varma launches Kabza’s theme poster starring the Real Star

Directed by R Chandru, Upendra's Kabza will be released in seven languages and it will be shot in three regional languages including Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that R Chandru’s next directorial venture is his most ambitious project till date. Titled Kabza, Chandru is also producing the film under his home banner Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises. Starring Real Star Upendra in the lead role, the film is about the life of an underworld don who ruled over South India. According to the director, it is not based on any real-life person, but has taken inspirations from many.

The multilingual film will be shot in three languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and it will be dubbed and released in other languages including Malayalam and Hindi. Talking about the film, the director stated that they had already shot for 50-55 days and finished 40 percent of the shooting. To wrap up the shooting, they need 75 more days. He was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “Kabza is a film that is on a totally different level as far as Sandalwood is concerned and I am making it for a pan-India audience”.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Kamal Haasan’s former costar Vasundhara Das to contest in the show?

The director added that they selected Ram Gopal Varma to release the poster as it is a Pan-Indian film. “We wanted Ram Gopal Varma to launch the poster as it will get audiences in other states also take note. He has been a well-wisher and it is our pleasure to have him present this theme poster,” the English daily quoted him as saying.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×