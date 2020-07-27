Happy Birthday Vamshi Paidipally: Mahesh Babu sends the Maharshi director his heartfelt wishes

Sharing his birthday wish, Mahesh Babu also posted a throwback photo with the director and his family.

On the birthday of Tollywood’s director Vamsi Paidipally, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu wished him a happy birthday by sharing a photo with the actor. In the photo, Mahesh Babu can be seen sharing cake with Vamsi. Mahesh Babu also penned a heartfelt note and wished him on his birthday. He stated that he wants to see him happy and charming as always.

Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram, “Happiest birthday @directorvamshi!! Keep smiling and spread your charm as you always do. Wishing you good health, happiness and love always”. It should be noted that Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally have worked together in the super hit film titled Maharshi. Some reports suggested that the duo is all set to join hands yet again. However, no official confirmation is out yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. While the makers have not revealed the complete cast list for the film, hearsay has that Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the female lead in the film. Mahesh Babu will be joining hands with SS Rajamouli after Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Rajamouli is expected to start the work for his film with Mahesh Babu after his ongoing project RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR is wrapped up. On the other hand, Vamshi Paidipally has not yet announced his next film.

