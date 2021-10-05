Happy Birthday Vanitha Vijayakumar: 5 Times Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame hit the headlines

Vanitha Vijayakumar is one of the most well-known celebrities from the Tamil industry. She was also a fan favourite contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. Vanitha always grabs the headlines, either good or bad, but she is always there but mostly because of endless controversies. She is the controversy's favourite child. Today, the actress is celebrating her birthday, so let's take look at the times when Vanitha hit the headlines and took the internet by storm.

From toxic third marriage to exit from BB Jodigal dance show, here's a look at 5 times Vanitha Vijayakumar hit headlines.

Vanitha Vijayakumar exit from BB Jodigal

Vanitha Vijayakumar was one of the contestants in the dance reality show BB Jodigal. The actress quit the show saying she was harassed and bullied by a senior actress. Though she didn't mention any name in the statement she released, later there were strong rumours that it is because of Ramya Krishnan, Vanitha quit the show. Ramya Krishnan was one of the judges on the show.

Vanitha Vijayakumar third marriage

Vanitha Vijayakumar's third marriage with filmmaker Pete Paul grabbed a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons. The marriage didn't last long as Vanitha alleged that Peter was addicted to alcohol and harassed her, to which she ended the relationship. Not just that, reportedly, Peter didn't divorce his first wife Elizabeth Helen before marrying Vanitha.

Twitter spat with Lakshmi Ramki and Kasthuri

Vanitha Vijayakumar indulged in an ugly Twitter spat with Lakshmi Ramki and Kasthuri, after both targeted and made ugly comments about the Bigg Boss fame actress getting married to Peter without him divorcing his first wife Helen. The trio got into a war of words on an online platform where the fight got so nasty that it was relegated to name-calling. Later, Vanitha filed a police case against Lakshmi and Kasthuri for making comments on her personal life.

Fourth marriage

Vanitha took the internet by storm when she posted a picture with Powerstar Srinivasan exchanging garlands. While everyone wondered if it is the big announcement, it came to light that this photo is not about Vanitha's marriage instead, it's a photo from the upcoming film with Powerstar Srinivass.

Vanitha Vijayakumar's son's depression rumours

It was reported that Vanitha's son Vijay Sri Hari has been battling depression due to the controversies that have surrounded his mother. However, she denied the rumours and expressed that her son is in good shape and added he has no problem as such. She also warned people not to drag her son who is just a teenager into unnecessary controversies.