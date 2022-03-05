Happy Birthday Varalaxmi Sarathkumar: Vignesh Shivan, Samantha and more wish the Aadya actress

South sensation Varalaxmi Sarathkumar turned 37 today. Celebs and fans have been pouring in wishes throughout the day. Samantha also wished her Yashoda co-star on Instagram. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal director Vignesh Shivan penned the following post on Twitter, “@varusarath5 happy birthday to you Varu :) May you always be the same strong sweet person you are :) and stay blessed & successful forever ! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead ! GodBless”.

Fellow actor R. Sarathkumar took to the microblogging site and said, “My dearest @varusarath5 Wishing you a very happy birthday. May the years ahead are filled with abundance of health, wealth and happiness. I miss being with you being away at work in palghat but my thoughts and good wishes are with you today and always forever…Lots of love.” Meanwhile, actress Simran wrote, “Wishing the immensely talented @varusarath5 a very happy birthday and a blockbuster year!” Numerous others also wished the Vikram Vedha actress on her special day.

@varusarath5 happy birthday to you Varu :) May you always be the same strong sweet person you are :) and stay blessed & successful forever ! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead ! GodBless — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 5, 2022

Happpppyyyyyyy bdayyyyyy @varusarath5 have a fantastic year ahead — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) March 5, 2022

My dearest @varusarath5 Wishing you a very happy birthday. May the years ahead are filled with abundance of health, wealth and happiness. I miss being with you being away at work in palghat but my thoughts and good wishes are with you today and always forever

Lots of love.

Daddy pic.twitter.com/2ldIxZlBWw — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) March 5, 2022

Wishing to the most talented dearest ⁦@varusarath5⁩ a very happy birthday #NBK107 pic.twitter.com/dCTbJtcyo4 — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) March 5, 2022

Happy birthday dear @varusarath5 wishing you loads of happiness, love peace and strength. Keep smashing the ceiling, we are rooting for youpic.twitter.com/I7IRSoiYYB — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) March 5, 2022

Yesterday, the first look from Prasanth Varma’s Hanu Man featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was revealed. The actress is seen in a special avatar for this superhero film. Posing as a South Indian bride in a pattu saree, she is fighting the goons with the coconut palm in her hand. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay the role of Anjamma in the movie. In the meantime, the star will also appear in Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Michael. The details about her character are still not out, however, she is said to be playing a crucial part in the film.

