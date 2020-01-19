Happy Birthday Varun Tej: Allu Sirish, Nithiin, Niharika Konidela shower him with lovely wishes

Varun Tej turns a year older today, January 20 and the actor is being showered with a lot of lovely wishes on social media.

South star Varun Tej turns a year older today, January 20 and the actor is being showered with lovely wishes on social media. Fans have been sending their love and wishes to the actor on his special day. #HappyBirthdayVarunTej is currently trending on Twitter with celebrities from the film industry also wishing their favourite on his birthday. Bheeshma star Nithiin shared an amazing picture of his with Varun Tej along with a note. He wrote, "Wishing you a very very Happy Birthday @varunkonidela7 !! May this day bring lots of surprises and joyful moments to cherish... Here's to many more! Rock on buddy!!."

Allu Sirish is among others who sent love to his brother Varun. He tweeted, "Happy birthday @IAmVarunTej bro. Have yet another blockbuster year ahead and a great day ahead!. Setting sibling goals, Niharika Konidela shared a few photos on Instagram with a message, "Happiest birthday anna I promise to be your alarm clock, your 3am friend, your punching bag, your escape artist and your joker till the very end! I love you so so much!! And I’m super proud to be your sister."

Meanwhile, Varun Tej is in Mumbai and is being trained under Neeraj Goyat, the first Indian boxer to have made it to WBC world rankings, for his upcoming film. Varun celebrates his birthday today but it will be a working day for the other.

The ruggedly handsome star Varun Tej recently featured in the film called Gaddalakonda Ganesh. The film was received well by the audience and critics alike.

