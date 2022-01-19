Happy birthday Varun Tej: Sai Dharam Tej, Naga Babu, Chiranjeevi & others wish with a special note

Varun Tej, the young mega hero is celebrating his birthday today. While the actor will turn 32 and is currently vacating in Kodaikanal, wishes are pouring in for him. Sai Dharam Tej, a cousin of Varun, shared a pic in ethnic look and penned a lovely note.

Sai Dharam Tej took to social media and shared a pic with Varun in kurtas as he penned a birthday note, which read, "Happy Birthday Bava

@IAmVarunTej. Wishing this year bring your way everything you wished for … hope this year you get loads of Love,laughter,Happiness, Health and success…love you babu.#HBDVarunTej."

Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej are the closest Mega cousins and also the popular actors of Tollywood. The second generation of the Mega family, which is Ram Charan to Vaisshnav Tej, share a special rapport. Once in a while, they gather for family reunions, festivals and spend some quality time with each other.

Naga Babu, father of Varun also penned a heartwarming note to wish his son and also shared some throwback pics.

Check out many other celebs wished the Ghani actor too

Many more happy returns dear bro !! Thanks for trusting in my love brother this is for U my dearest @IAmVarunTej latssss of love only love !!



Stay blessed dear champ #ninnilaninnila #thoiprema #Ghani pic.twitter.com/4h1CmoXRR2 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 19, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej will be seen next in an upcoming boxing-based film titled Ghani. Directed by Kiran Korrapati. Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady and Tamannaah Bhatia is performing a special dance number titled Kodthe. The film is all set to release on 18th March 2022.

Varun Tej is also filming for the comedy movie F3 alongside Venkatesh, Tamannaah and Mehreen.

