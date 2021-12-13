Happy Birthday Venkatesh Daggubati: Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu & others send wishes to F3 actor
Daggubati Venkatesh, popularly known as just Venkatesh or Venky Mama has turned a year older today, December 13. The Telugu star is being showered with immense love and best wishes on social media as he celebrates his 71 birthday today. Megastar Chiranjeevi penned a long heartfelt note wishing his 'brother & dear friend.'
"My brother & dear friend @VenkyMama Thank you for always radiating warmth & always managing to put a smile on my face! Have a Wonderful birthday!! Many Many Happy Returns!!," read Chiranjeevi's birthday note for Venkatesh Daggubati.
My brother & dear friend @VenkyMama Thank you for always radiating warmth & always managing to put a smile on my face! Have a Wonderful birthday!! Many Many Happy Returns!! pic.twitter.com/OWd6epcIyk— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 13, 2021
On the other hand, Varun Tej said how it is a joy working with Venky Mama actor. "Happy birthday to my fav @venkateshdaggubati sir!! It’s a joy working with you. You are so much fun! Wishing you great health and happiness! Loads of love!," wrote Varun Tej alongside a stunning photo of them together.
Mahesh Babu wishes him happiness on his 71st birthday while Rana wishes his uncle with a sweet yet quirky note.
On the work front, Venkatesh Daggubati will be seen sharing the screen space F3, a sequel to the double blockbuster F2. Victory Venkatesh and Mega Prince Varun Tej will be seen playing the male lead roles while Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada will play fun and glamorous roles in the movie.
F3: Fun and Frustration is all set to release on February 25th, 2022.