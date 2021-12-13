Happy Birthday Venkatesh Daggubati: Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu & others send wishes to F3 actor

Daggubati Venkatesh, popularly known as just Venkatesh or Venky Mama has turned a year older today, December 13. The Telugu star is being showered with immense love and best wishes on social media as he celebrates his 71 birthday today. Megastar Chiranjeevi penned a long heartfelt note wishing his 'brother & dear friend.'

"My brother & dear friend @VenkyMama Thank you for always radiating warmth & always managing to put a smile on my face! Have a Wonderful birthday!! Many Many Happy Returns!!," read Chiranjeevi's birthday note for Venkatesh Daggubati.

My brother & dear friend @VenkyMama Thank you for always radiating warmth & always managing to put a smile on my face! Have a Wonderful birthday!! Many Many Happy Returns!! pic.twitter.com/OWd6epcIyk — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 13, 2021

On the other hand, Varun Tej said how it is a joy working with Venky Mama actor. "Happy birthday to my fav @venkateshdaggubati sir!! It’s a joy working with you. You are so much fun! Wishing you great health and happiness! Loads of love!," wrote Varun Tej alongside a stunning photo of them together.