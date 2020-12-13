  1. Home
Happy Birthday Venkatesh Daggubati:Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu shower Venky Mama star with best wishes

Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and Nani among others have penned birthday wishes for Venkatesh Daggubati.
Mumbai
Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati, popularly also known as Venky Mama celebrates his 60th birthday today and fans across the country are showering him with best wishes. The Narappa actor turns a year older today and fans are leaving no stone unturned to make it a special occasion. Tollywood celebrities also took to social media and sent their best wishes to Venky Mama star. Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy along with a long note that read: "Dearest @VenkyMama..Happy Birthday! BouquetI am always delighted at how you are as fun loving as you are profound & spiritual! Your #Narappa looks intense and makes a strong impact! May you have a great year ahead & savor another memorable success!" 

Many other actors and directors including Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu, Gopichand Malineni, Ram Pothineni, Anil Ravipudi, Rakul Preet Singh, Sudheer Babu, Nikhil Siddhartha and Nani among others have penned birthday wishes for Venkatesh Daggubati.  Gopichand Malineni, who has worked with Venkatesh in 2012 released film Bodyguard, also shared a throwback picture and a birthday followed with the hashtag: #HBDVictoryVenkatesh. Check out birthday wishes for the actor below. 

Take a look: 

On the work front, Venkatesh Daggubati has joined the team of his upcoming film, Naarappa. The makers have resumed the shoot and are completing the last schedule of their upcoming film, which is a Telugu remake of Tamil hit Asuran. The upcoming film also stars Priyamani, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala and others. 

Also Read: Rajinikanth pens a heartfelt thank you note to his fans and media friends for wishing him on his birthday 

The makers of Asuran remake released the first teaser of the film on Venkatesh Daggubati's birthday eve. Check it out below:

