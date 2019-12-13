Happy Birthday Venkatesh: Mahesh Babu wishes Venky Mama star on his birthday with a sweet message

Celebrities from the Tollywood film industry are sending their best wishes to Venkatesh Daggubati on his birthday. One of the early wishes came from none other than superstar Mahesh Babu.
71604 reads Mumbai Updated: December 13, 2019 10:25 pm
It's a double celebration for Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati as he celebrates his birthday today along with the release of his much-awaited film Venky Mama. The much talked about the film starring Naga Chaitanya alongside Venkatesh in the lead roles has released today. The film has opened to a mixed response from the audience on social media. Meanwhile, fans of Victory Venkatesh are celebrating the actor's birthday on Twitter. Not only fans but even celebrities from the Tollywood film industry are also sending best wishes to Venkatesh on his birthday. 

One of the early wishes came from none other than superstar Mahesh Babu. Sharing a happy picture with the birthday boy, Mahesh Babu wrote, "urstrulymahesh Happiest birthday, @venkateshdaggubati !! May this year be more special and filled with joy, love, happiness and success. Have an incredible year ahead."  Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna also wished the actor with a sweet message. She wrote, "A very happy birthday to my favourite person @venkateshdaggubati garu! Keep spreading smiles sir like you always do! Lots of love." Actor Nithiin and many other celebs took to Twitter to wish Venkatesh Daggubati.

Called Victory Venkatesh by his fans, the Telugu star,  in a career spanning 30 years, he starred in more 72 feature films. He acted as a child artist in the 1971 film Prem Nagar. He debuted as a full-fledged lead in Kaliyuga Pandavulu in 1986 alongside Khushbu Sundar.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh's much-awaited film Venky Mama has released today. The film sees Venky sharing the screen space with his nephew Naga Chaitanya. 

Credits :Twitter

Comments

Anonymous

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU VENKATESH GARU

Anonymous

Wish You a Very Very Very Happy Birthday Day to you Venkatesh Garu

Add new comment

