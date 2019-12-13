Happy Birthday Venkatesh: Mahesh Babu wishes Venky Mama star on his birthday with a sweet message

Celebrities from the Tollywood film industry are sending their best wishes to Venkatesh Daggubati on his birthday. One of the early wishes came from none other than superstar Mahesh Babu.

It's a double celebration for Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati as he celebrates his birthday today along with the release of his much-awaited film Venky Mama. The much talked about the film starring Naga Chaitanya alongside Venkatesh in the lead roles has released today. The film has opened to a mixed response from the audience on social media. Meanwhile, fans of Victory Venkatesh are celebrating the actor's birthday on Twitter. Not only fans but even celebrities from the Tollywood film industry are also sending best wishes to Venkatesh on his birthday.

Called Victory Venkatesh by his fans, the Telugu star, in a career spanning 30 years, he starred in more 72 feature films. He acted as a child artist in the 1971 film Prem Nagar. He debuted as a full-fledged lead in Kaliyuga Pandavulu in 1986 alongside Khushbu Sundar.

Also Read: Venky Mama Review: Here’s what Twitterati has to say about Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer

Meanwhile, Venkatesh's much-awaited film Venky Mama has released today. The film sees Venky sharing the screen space with his nephew Naga Chaitanya.

Credits :Twitter

Read More