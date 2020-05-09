Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: 5 photos of the actor in messy hair that prove he needs no stylist

On the birthday of Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda, here are five photos of the actor that prove he needs no hairstylist.

South star Vijay Deverakonda has always been a heartthrob. Whenever he posts his pictures on social media, he easily makes women swoon over him. He is known for his rugged style, which is unmatchable. Vijay Deverakonda is one of the actors who managed to gain a massive fan base within a short span of time and the followers on his Instagram is a proof for the same. Surpassing top Tollywood actors including Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda has now received 7 million followers on Instagram. Here are five photos of Vijay Deverakonda from his Instagram, which prove he needs no hairstylist.

This photo with a beautiful waterfall on the backdrop. One must agree that only looks like eye candy with all the wind in his hair. It is indeed visible that there was no stylist involved in this photo and he looks incredibly charming. His simple cotton black shirt goes perfectly well with the mood and his casual untrimmed beard adds more rawness to this photo. While we know that you are having your eyes fixed on this photo and it is next to impossible to scroll down to see more photos, go ahead and do it anyway for there are more photos below to drool over.

This photo was shared by Vijay when he was happy as a naughty child because the shooting was cancelled due to bad weather. But who cares about the weather as far as we get to see Deverakonda’s photos every now and then? Now we are more confused as to which aspect of Vijay in this photo makes him look all the more attractive. Is it his biceps or the way he is all chilled out? But his messy hair and how he carries it confidently like a boss makes the photo stand out. We can bet that this photo is equally attractive as the other professional photoshoots of our World Famous Lover.

It goes without saying that one can spend the whole quarantine time just by looking at this happy photo of Vijay Deverakonda. This photo proves very well why he has a huge fan base. What adds more to the happy and radiant smile of the actor is the way his hair copes up with the mood and how it complements the actor’s overall look. It looks like Vijay Deverakonda and nature are perfect companions for each other, for his photos look the best whenever he is indulging with nature.

If you have already followed his Instagram profile well enough, you would have known by now, that he is a huge fan of traveling exploring new places. This photo from the beach shows how truly deserving he is for all the fans that he has. While he has already proved as an amazing actor, raw photos of the actor like this one are yet another proof that he is not only a huge star but also a down to earth and humble person.

Who else wants to sit on the empty chair next to the actor and have a conversation with him, while he is having a perfect day with his dose of coffee? Though the actor has acted in only one Tamil movie, he is one of the top stars in Tamil Nadu. It indeed came as a huge relief for his girl fans when he opened up during an interview that he was not involved in any romantic relationship. He said in the interview that he was kept busy with his tight shooting schedule and he had no time for relationships. We know all of you would have sighed a huge sigh of relief after this news came up online.

