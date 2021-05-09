Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: 5 Style tips one can take from Liger star to pull off literally any outfit

When it comes to looking effortlessly stylish in anything and everything, nobody does it better than birthday boy Vijay Deverakonda. Don't you think?

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, who is known for his swag, confidence and unapologetic choices of clothes, turns 32 today. The Arjun Reddy star celebrates his birthday today on May 9 and the actor is being showered with immense love on social media. Besides his roles in the film, Vijay Deverakonda has equally managed to grab the attention always over his fashion choices. The Dear Comrade actor's style statements have always struck the right chord with the young generation. Well, today on his birthday, we decided to take a look at some of his style tips we think every man can keep in mind when dressing up.

Wear your confidence: When it comes to looking effortlessly stylish in anything and everything, nobody does it better than birthday boy Vijay Deverakonda. Wondering how? VD dresses up for himself without caring what others think about it. His mood defines his sense of style. "As far as clothes are concerned, if I feel like wearing something comfortable, I don’t care what anyone thinks, I will wear it," the Telugu star had revealed during an interview with ETimes.

Add a POP of colour or strking element in the look: Even when it's an all-black look, Vijay Deverakonda makes sure to add colour to it. Be it in colour or pattern or anything, there has to be one striking element in VD's look. Like he had "rowdy" written on one of his red carpet suits in 2017. His latest favourite is beanie!

Quirky prints: This man clearly loves prints and he got that confidence to pull it off! All you need is an unmatchable and unmissable aura to rock any printed quirky shirt that can be teamed up with formal pant or denim jeans.

Going desi: The Liger star loves his desi outfits as much as he loves his casual and sporty ones. The actor had recently shared a simple yet classic look in a white kurta set by designer Gaurav Gupta. He paired it with a patterned black jacket. Simple, cool and not so dramatic to pull off with ease!

Dare to wear looks: It is very important to step out of your comfort zone and try something that would catch everyone's attention. VD never fails to grab our attention by trying different and new trends. Co-ords are quite in the trend and VD's latest go-to outfit. Even you can try for a perfect summer-friendly look!

