Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna wishes ‘her comrade’ and showers him with love

Taking to her social media space, Rashmika Mandanna wished her costar from Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda, a happy birthday.

Tollywood’s popular actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his birthday today. While social media is flooded with wished for the World Famous Lover actor, celebrities too took to the micro blogging website to wish him. Among the celebrities, Rashmika Mandana too wished him and it received much attention from fans and followers for the special message she sent to him along with his photo. Sharing his photo, Rashmika wrote, “Happiest birthday to my comrade! @TheDeverakonda aaaaaaaaaaa!”

It is to be noted that the duo had shared screen space in the critically acclaimed film Dear Comrade. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Tollywood action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, in which she was paired with superstar Mahesh Babu. She was also seen in Nithiin starrer Bheeeshma. Both the films turned out to be mega hit movies. She has been roped in to play the female lead in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The makers are expected to roll the film for shooting as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover, which had three female leads. His upcoming action film Fighter with Puri Jaganath was wrapped up recently. The film stars Ananya Pandey as the female lead and Vijay will be seen as a fighter. It was reported that he underwent trainings for mixed martial arts for his role in the film. The film’s official release date will be revealed by the makers when the pandemic situation is well contained.

