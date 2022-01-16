Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Fans and celebs shower 'Makkal Selvan' with heartfelt wishes

One of the most talented and friendly actors in the industry, Vijay Sethupathi turns a year older today, January 16. Fondly called Makkal Selvan, Vijay Sethupathi has earned a massive fan following with his powerful and realistic roles in films like Master, Super Deluxe, Vikram Vedha, 96 among many. Today, as he celebrates his birthday, fans and celebs from the industry are showering him with immense love and respect on social media.

Director Gopichand shared a memorable throwback video along with a birthday message, "Wishing you a very happy Birthday to Makkal Selvan dear @VijaySethuOffl garu." Director Vignesh Shivan also penned a heartfelt birthday note for Sethupathi.

Sharing a few photos, Vignesh wrote, "Happy birthday @VijaySethuOffl MakkalSelvan !!! Love you a lot :) thanks for all the unconditional love and trust always ! Sirandha nadigan!!! MigaSirandha manidhan."

Take a look at what fans and celebs have to say about their favourite actor on his birthday:

Wishes by fans:

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has a list of interesting films releasing in 2022. He has Vikram, co-starring Kamal Haasan, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

He also has Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, a rom-com, co-starring Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Besides, he also has a couple of Hindi projects including one with Katrina Kaif.