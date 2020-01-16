Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Master actor celebrates birthday with the team of Tughlaq Durbar; View Pics

Vijay Sethupathi who will be seen in several movies such as Master among others has turned a year older. Check out the photos from his birthday celebrations right below.

Vijay Sethupathi, who is one of the popular actors of South Indian cinema has completed one more trip around the sun. He is celebrating 42nd birthday today and fans of the actor are celebrating and pouring wishes on social media platforms. The actor is trending as his poster from his upcoming movie Master will release today on the occasion of his birthday. And now, we learned that the actor celebrated his birthday with the team of Tughlaq Durbar and pictures from the same have surfaced on the internet. In the pictures, we can see how the team honored him with a huge garland and with a three-tier cake that had ‘Happy Birthday Makkal Selvan VJS’ written on it.

Speaking of the movie, Tughlaq Durbar is helmed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan and is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio in collaboration with Viacom 18 Studios. For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari is being starred opposite Vijay in this film. Aside from these stars, the movie also features R Parthiban in a key role. Vijay will also be seen in movies such as AA 20 and Hind movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside and Kareena Kapoor. The movie is the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The actor has been giving back to back hits with his movies such as 96, Super Deluxe, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. For the unversed, the first look of his another project Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir Films was also released.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi: 5 UNMISSABLE movies of the Super Deluxe actor one must watch

Check out the photos right below.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More