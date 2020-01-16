Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Fans shower Makkal Selvan with special wishes; Demand Master's first look
Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi turns a year old today, January 16 and the actor is being showered with a lot of wishes on social media. Fans of the actor are sending best wishes and love on Twitter and making their favourite star trend with hashtags #HBDVijaySethupathi, #HbdMakkalSelvan. It is his 42nd birthday and the makers of his upcoming film made sure to make it a special one. The makers of Tughlaq Durbar honoured him with a huge garland and a three-tier chocolate cake. The pictures of Vijay Sethupathi celebrating his birthday have surfaced on social media.
Happy birthday Vijay Sethupathi Today Surprise Gift from #Master Team Expect The Unexpected !!!!
Stay tuned
— Thalapathy 642 (@T64_Master) January 16, 2020
#MasterThirdLook loading......@VijaySethuOffl happy birthday...unga photo varuma...... I am waiting......
— Siva 2002 (@Siva20022) January 16, 2020
Happy birthday #VijaySethupathi Sir
Sir #MasterSecondLook #Master pic.twitter.com/o7GC1qWa02
— Ram Kumar G (@RamKuma24859983) January 16, 2020
துக்ளக் தர்பாரை நடத்திக்கொண்டிருக்கும்
மக்கள்ச்செல்வன் VijaySethupathi #HbdMakkalSelvan pic.twitter.com/qyZHdS6eO8
— Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 15, 2020
Thalapathy 64, titled Master has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead. Kaithi will be seen as a villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role, 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan, popular VJ Ramya Subramanian are among others in the film. Master is set to release in April 2020. Master being directed by Maanagaram and Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj.
