Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Fans shower Makkal Selvan with special wishes; Demand Master's first look

It is Vijay Sethupathi's 42nd birthday and the makers of his upcoming film made sure to make it a special one. The makers of Tughlaq Durbar honoured him with a huge garland and a three-tier cake.
Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi turns a year old today, January 16 and the actor is being showered with a lot of wishes on social media. Fans of the actor are sending best wishes and love on Twitter and making their favourite star trend with hashtags #HBDVijaySethupathi, #HbdMakkalSelvan. It is his 42nd birthday and the makers of his upcoming film made sure to make it a special one. The makers of Tughlaq Durbar honoured him with a huge garland and a three-tier chocolate cake. The pictures of Vijay Sethupathi celebrating his birthday have surfaced on social media. 

Tughlaq Durbar is directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan and the upcoming film produced by Seven Screen Studio in collaboration with Viacom 18 Studios. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi fans are eagerly for the first look of the actor from the upcoming film, Master. Vijay will be sharing the screenspace with Thalapathy Vijay in Master. Vijay Sethupathi is celebrating his birthday on today, and that is a major reason why the fans are really hoping to see the actor's first look alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

Thalapathy 64, titled Master has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead. Kaithi will be seen as a villain Arjun Das will be seen in a negative role, 96 famed actor Gouri G. Kishan, popular VJ Ramya Subramanian are among others in the film. Master is set to release in April 2020. Master being directed by Maanagaram and Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj.

