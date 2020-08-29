Happy Birthday Vishal: Fans of the Thupparivaalan actor shower him with wishes on Twitter
As popular Kollywood actor Vishal is celebrating his birthday today, fans took to Twitter and wished him a very happy birthday. Since morning, wishes have started to pour in. The actor, who is awaiting the release of the most anticipated movies Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra, recently recovered from COVID 19 and he posted a video explaining how he overcame the virus. The video went viral as fans shared it on all social media platforms.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishal will be next seen in Thupparivaalan 2. The film ran into several controversies. The original version was directed by Mysskin and it had Prasanna in a key role. The sequel was initially directed by Mysskin, but the director opted out following a fall off with Vishal. Rest of the film’s portions were directed by Vishal himself. Bankrolled by Vishal’s home banner Vishal Film Factory, the sequel too has Prasanna in a key role.
Happy Birthday @VishalKOfficial Bro...
May all you Dreams become True in this Year & All the Best For you upcoming Projects
WISHES FROM @actorvijay Anna Fans #HBDVishal #HappyBirthdayVishal #Master pic.twitter.com/ItjdnK88yv
— (@Vijay_Bharathi5) August 29, 2020
Wish You Very Happy Birthday@VishalKOfficial All The Best For Your Upcoming Project ! Have a Blast on Behalf Of All Thalapathy @actorvijay Fans...!#HBDVishal #HappyBirthdayVishal #Master pic.twitter.com/O5AH5Nwb8X
— Mersal Remo (@MersalRemo) August 29, 2020
Wishing you a very happy birthday @VishalKOfficial sir. Hope u have good days in front. And have a safe birthday.#VishalBirthday#HBDVishal#HappyBirthdayVishal pic.twitter.com/yP4FWclqph
— Sreenidh Pullemla (@Urs_Sreenidh) August 29, 2020
Happy Birthday vishal anna I am waiting chakra movie.... #HBDVishal pic.twitter.com/aaA6Yo23VA
— S.Maharish vishal offical (@MaharishS) August 29, 2020
Wishing @VishalKOfficial a very Happy Birthday !! Wishes from @dhanushkraja anna fans #HappyBirthdayVishal#HBDVishal pic.twitter.com/CTuQCmP7JB
— Dharun (@Dharun21132457) August 29, 2020
Happy Birthday Dear Brother Vishal @VishalKOfficial God bless #HappyBirthdayVishal #HBDVishal pic.twitter.com/0NF9wYyBC0
— Shobi Paulraj (@shobimaster) August 29, 2020
#HBDvishal
Advance happy birthday Vishal garu. man of goodness. pic.twitter.com/DUwwx1UEB6
— Chandrasekhar yadav (@Chandra47293006) August 28, 2020
Happy birthday @VishalKOfficial #HBDVishal #Master pic.twitter.com/ufknNChCjr
— Devil (@Mr_Vettaiyan) August 29, 2020
Wish you happy birthday @VishalKOfficial sir Best wishes by @actorvijay sir fans
Always stay blessed & Be happy!#HBDVishal #HappyBirthdayVishal #Master pic.twitter.com/tetbedARd5
— Sanjeev (@Sanjeev4508) August 29, 2020
Wishing you a very happy birthday @VishalKOfficial ,, sir. Hope u have good days in front. And have a safe birthday.#HBDActorVishal #HBDVishal #HappyBirthdayVishal #HappyBirthdayActorVishal pic.twitter.com/334bBYvqwE
— R V Bharathan (@RVBharathan) August 29, 2020
He also has in his kitty, Chakra. Directed by MS Anandan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as female leads. The film also has Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar in key roles. In November 2019, the title and the first look posters were released by ace filmmaker Gautham Menon on his social media handle. It is being reported that the film will have Vishal playing the role of an army officer. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film. Chakra is the second part of Vishal’s megahit film Irumbu Thirai.