Happy Birthday Vishal: Fans of the Thupparivaalan actor shower him with wishes on Twitter

As Kollywood actor Vishal is celebrating his birthday today, fans of the actor took to social media and shared their birthday wishes to him.

As popular Kollywood actor Vishal is celebrating his birthday today, fans took to Twitter and wished him a very happy birthday. Since morning, wishes have started to pour in. The actor, who is awaiting the release of the most anticipated movies Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra, recently recovered from COVID 19 and he posted a video explaining how he overcame the virus. The video went viral as fans shared it on all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishal will be next seen in Thupparivaalan 2. The film ran into several controversies. The original version was directed by Mysskin and it had Prasanna in a key role. The sequel was initially directed by Mysskin, but the director opted out following a fall off with Vishal. Rest of the film’s portions were directed by Vishal himself. Bankrolled by Vishal’s home banner Vishal Film Factory, the sequel too has Prasanna in a key role.

He also has in his kitty, Chakra. Directed by MS Anandan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as female leads. The film also has Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar in key roles. In November 2019, the title and the first look posters were released by ace filmmaker Gautham Menon on his social media handle. It is being reported that the film will have Vishal playing the role of an army officer. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film. Chakra is the second part of Vishal’s megahit film Irumbu Thirai.

Credits :Twitter

