Happy Birthday Vishnu Vishal: Girlfriend Jwala Gutta sends out a special wish and surprises by visiting him

The Raatchasan star is celebrating his 36th birthday today and since morning social media is flooded with wishes by fans.
Popular badminton player and actor Vishnu Vishal’s girlfriend Jwala Gutta has travelled all the way to Chennai from Hyderabad to make a surprise visit to her boyfriend’s home and wish him on his birthday. The Raatchasan star is celebrating his 36th birthday today and since morning social media is flooded with wishes by fans. Jwala Gutta has been dating Vishnu Vishal for more than a year now.

Jwala reached Chennai last week while following all safety measures at this time of pandemic. Today, Vishnu Vishal shared a photo of himself with his girlfriend and stated that it was a birthday surprise. According to reports, she even organised a small cake-cutting ceremony along with Vishnu Vishal's family members. Jwala Gutta shared her photo with Vishnu on her Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday baby." It is to be noted that Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta made their relationship public last year with some romantic photos on social media.

Check out the Tweet here:

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal has a couple of movies namely FIR and Mohan Das. Recently, he took to his social media space to reveal the teaser and first look of Mohan Das. It is expected that this film will be a psycho-thriller. The film is bankrolled by Vishnu Vishal’s home banner VV creations and directed by Murali Karthik. As far as FIR is concerned, the film is helmed by debutant Manu Anand.

