Happy Birthday Yash: Fans shower the KGF 2 star with wishes and love

On his birthday, KGF: Chapter star Yash's fans have been showering the actor with adorable wishes on social media. Check it out.

Rocking Star Yash, who will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2, turns a year older today, on January 8. Much like Bollywood A-listers, Yash enjoys a huge fan following in Sandalwood. His fan base has only increased with each passing day. KGF star Yash's fans leave no stone unturned to express their love for the favourite star. On his birthday, fans have been showering the actor with adorable wishes on social media. Twitter is trending with hashtags #HappyBirthdayYash, #Rocky, as fans take social media by storm with their birthday wishes for Yash. The actor is getting best wishes and love from every corner of the country.

A new record has been set by Yash's fans in Karnataka. A 57000KG cake has been made by Yash fans in Bangalore city and even 216 Ft cut out has been placed in Mysore Road (Nayanda Halli). Telugu and Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna also took to Twitter and wished The Rocking Star. She also shared her excitement for KGF: Chapter 2. Rashmika tweeted, "Happy birthday @TheNameIsYash sirr , We are eagerly waiting for kgf2 ...wishing you the best!#HappyBirthdayYash."

Happy birthday @TheNameIsYash sirr ,, We are eagerly waiting for kgf2 ...wishing you the best!!#HappyBirthdayYash — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 8, 2020

#HappyBirthdayYash

Hav a great year , #KGFChapter2 is going to be an epic pic.twitter.com/aHsSd5KuVv — Rocky Bhai (@RockyBh62563245) January 8, 2020

Happy birthday @NimmaYash wishing you all that you wish have a great one buddy.... SHINE ON

Goumatha n Lord Sri Rama bless you always.#HappyBirthdayYash — Aravind Bangalagal (@arvndbs) January 8, 2020

Also Read: KGF actor Yash on his fan who committed suicide: I do not want fans like this, this is not fandom or love

Meanwhile, the makers of KGF 2 released a second poster of the film on the occasion of Yash’s 34th birthday today. Director Prashanth Neel wrote, “Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash”

Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More