Live

Happy Birthday Yash LIVE UPDATES: Did you know KGF star ran away from home with only Rs 300?

by Khushboo Ratda  |  Updated on Jan 08, 2022 10:55 AM IST  |  16.2K
 
 
Happy Birthday Yash
Happy Birthday Yash LIVE UPDATES: Did you know KGF star ran away from home with only Rs 300?
January 8, 2022, 10:41 am IST
Birthday wishes to Rocky Bhai

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 shared an intense new poster wishing Yash on his birthday. 

January 8, 2022, 10:38 am IST
Then to Now
Yash believes in hardwork and his journey from then to now is an inspiration to many budding actors. Did you know initially he assisted a director to enter the film industry?
Read Full Article
January 8, 2022, 10:09 am IST
Success story
Yash struggled his way to secure a place in the film industry. Did you know he ran away from home with just Rs 300? 
 
During an interview with The News Minute, Yash revealed that he ran away from home with just Rs 300 and reach Bengaluru. "I ran off from my home. When I came to Bengaluru, I was scared the minute I reached. Such a big, intimidating city. But I was always a confident guy. I wasn’t scared to struggle. I had just 300 rupees in my pocket when I reached Bengaluru. I knew if I went back, my parents would never allow me to return here. My parents gave me an ultimatum. I was free to try my luck as an actor but after that, if it didn’t work out, I had to do what they asked me to," Yash said in an old interview.  