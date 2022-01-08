Happy Birthday Yash LIVE UPDATES: Did you know KGF star ran away from home with only Rs 300?
The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 shared an intense new poster wishing Yash on his birthday.
Caution Danger ahead !
Birthday wishes to our ROCKY BHAI @Thenameisyash.#KGFChapter2 @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @HombaleGroup @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @VaaraahiCC @excelmovies@AAFilmsIndia @DreamWarriorpic @PrithvirajProd #KGF2onApr14 #HBDRockingStarYash pic.twitter.com/TVeHXcsCzx
— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 8, 2022
Discipline,Dedication,Determination,Hardwork,each nd everything of Our Pride of the Nation @TheNameIsYash Boss is beyond words as always just God Bless u #YashBoss This is just a Beginning WE LOVE YASH BOSS #Yash #Yash19 #KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 #KGF2 pic.twitter.com/gvJe7ZEp5L
— Our Pride Yash Rashmi (@HemmeBoss) November 13, 2021