Happy Birthday Yash: Radhika Pandit posts a wonderful pic with 'bestie'; Asks KGF star why is he so perfect

Radhika Pandit took to social media and penned a lovely birthday note for Yash alongside a romantic picture.

KGF star Yash turns 34 today and fans across the country are sending him best wishes on social media. However, one of the adorable wishes that caught everyone's attention came from no one but his wife and actress Radhika Pandit. The star wife took to social media and penned a lovely birthday note for Yash alongside a romantic picture. One can see, Yash can't take his eye off Radhika Pandit as she feeds him the cake. Captioning the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too ..Happy birthday my Bestie."

Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the adorable couples in the Sandalwood industry. The couple has been setting major goals with their sizzling chemistry, off and onscreen. The duo is not only an amazing couple but also doting parents to two kids, Arya and Yatharv. Meanwhile, fans have taken social media by storm with birthday wishes for their favourite 'Rocky' bhai. Fans and close friends are showering the KGF 2 star with warming birthday wishes.

Take a look at Radhika Pandit's post for husband Yash:

Well, after a long wait KGF: Chapter 2 teaser is out. Yes, the makers released it before time ina fear of getting leaked online. Yash is back as Rocky Bhai and fans can't keep calm to know what's in store for them after the power-packed teaser. Sanjay Dutt as Adheera is sure to leave you amazed in the KGF 2 teaser. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.

