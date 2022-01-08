Happy Birthday Yash: Wife Radhika Pandit and kids wish the KGF star on his special day; PICS

Today our KGF star Yash has turned 36 years old. Wishing the birthday boy on his special day, his wife and actress Radhika Pandit shared a snippet of the birthday festivities. She shared the clip of a lovely birthday cake for the actor. The cake had actor Yash on the sets, handling the camera.

Besides Radhika Pandit, their two little munchkins Ayra and Yatharv also wished their dad on his birthday. They made the most adorable birthday card for the actor with their handprints on it. The card read “Happy Birthday Dadda” with a heart. The star tied the knot with Radhika Pandit on December 9, 2016 and have been enjoying marital bliss ever since. Besides being an incredible actor and a loving husband, Yash is an equally doting father to his little bundle of joys. The couple recently welcomed 2022 with an amazing fire-show. Meanwhile, Radhika Pandit maintains an active presence on the social media and treats fans with glimpse of their life.

Check out the pictures below:

With a picture-perfect family life, Yash is also thriving on the professional front. The actor will soon star in the second installment of his successful franchise KGF. KGF Chapter 2 is being helmed by director Prashanth Neel, who also helmed the original movie. The film enjoys an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Achyuth Kumar to name a few. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, the highly anticipated project is slated to hit the silver screens on 14 April, 2022.