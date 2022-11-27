Happy bride Hansika Motwani shares a glimpse of the ‘Best bachelorette ever’: Watch VIDEO

Hansika Motwani , the popular actress is set to enter wedlock very soon. As reported earlier, Hansika will tie the knot with beau Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, Sunday at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The soon-to-be-wedded couple kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony, which was held a couple of days back in Mumbai. Recently, Hansika Motwani took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video that summarized her super fun bachelorette.

In the fun video, Hansika Motwani is initially seen in a white silk robe, which has 'Bride' written on it. Her bridesmaids, on the other hand, are seen in customised black robes. Later, she is seen arriving at the party in a white sequinned mini skirt and cropped white shirt. The video also shows glimpses of the actress's fun trip with her girlfriends. Hansika is also seen having a great time at the bachelorette party, which was hosted by her friends' squad. Shriya Reddy , the popular actress who shares a great friendship with Hansika, is also spotted in Hansika's video.

Hansika and Sohael's wedding celebrations

The couple is reportedly planning to tie the knot in a traditional Sindhi ceremony which will be held at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, in the presence of family members and close friends. The wedding celebrations are expected to kickstart on December 3, Saturday in the same venue, with the Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet celebrations.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the couple is in talks with two OTT giants to sell the rights to their wedding video. If the reports are to be believed, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are also planning to throw a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, after they return from Rajasthan.

