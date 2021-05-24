Happy Brother's Day: Chiranjeevi shares an unseen childhood photo with Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu

During one of the events in 2019, Pawan Kalyan had expressed his heart out on how important Chiranjeevi has been in his life.

Having a brother is a blessing and a lot of celebrities are cherishing this precious gift. Megastar Chiranjeevi, on the occasion of 'Brother's Day', has shared an unseen childhood photo of him with Naga Babu and Pawan Kalyan. His Tweet loosely translates to, "To the brothers who gave birth, to the blood brothers who donated blood, Happy Brothers day!." Chiranjeevi's younger brother, Nagendra Babu, is a film producer and actor. Youngest brother Pawan Kalyan is an actor-politician who founded Jana Sena, a regional political party.

During one of the events in 2019, Pawan Kalyan had expressed his heart out on how important Chiranjeevi has been in his life. When Vakeel Saab actor failed in his intermediate exams, he was depressed. However, it was Chiranjeevi who gave him the much-needed encouragement. Pawan went on to add, "If there had been some elders like my brother in the houses of all the students, who committed suicide after failing the intermediate exams in Telangana, they would have still been alive."

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan recently made a successful comeback with film Vakeel Saab. The film, which is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, managed to earn pretty good at the box office. He will be seen next in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, an upcoming period action-adventure film directed by Krish.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, will be seen in Siva Koratala's Acharya. The film also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in a cameo role.

