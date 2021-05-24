Happy Brother's Day: Rakul Preet shares a PIC with her brother enjoying in the pool: Call him her 'Mowgli'

On the occasion of Happy Brother's Day today, Rakul Preet Singh shared a beautiful photo with his brother Aman, making him feel special. She also penned a sweet note expressing her love for him.

Brother’s Day, which was founded by C Daniel Rhodes from Alabama, US, is observed on May 24 every year to honour the brothers. The day celebrates brothers and the important role they play in our lives. Social media has been abuzz with heartfelt posts to mark the day. Everyone has been making efforts to make their brothers feel special today. In fact, celebrities are also giving sweet shout-outs to their brothers on social media. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh wished her brother in the sweetest way possible.

The Yaariyan star took to her Instagram handle to wish her brother Aman and shared a photo with him alongside a sweet note. Expressing her undying love for him, she called him her 'madness', 'strength' and 'Mowgli'. Sharing the heartwarming post, Rakul wrote, “Happy brothers day to my one and only crazy one @aman01offl ! Ur my madness , my entertainment, my strength and my mowgli! Love ya ..followed by heart emoticons.” In the click, the brother-sister duo can be seen enjoying in the pool. The actress is seen hugging her brother from the back as they enjoy a pool session. Needless to say, the photo is surely shelling out major sibling goals and speaks volumes about their strong bond.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram Post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has been receiving love and praise for her latest release Sardar Ka Grandson. The Netflix film was directed by debutante director Kashvie Nair and produced by John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar. The family drama also starred, , Neena Gupta, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Apart from this, the actress also has ‘Mayday’ with , 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann Khurrana, and 'Thank God' in her kitty.

