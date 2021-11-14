Happy Children's Day: When Allu Arjun's daughter Arha chopped off her long locks for Samantha's Shaakuntalam

Tollywood star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is making her big acting debut with Samantha's upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. On the occasion of Children's Day, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha shared an unseen throwback video of their daughter chopping off her long locks to play Prince Bharata in Gunasekhar directorial.

One can see in the video, the little munchkin is so adorably prepping up for her acting debut and we are all hearts. Arha's debut marks the entry of the fourth generation from the Allu family into Indian cinema. Earlier, announcing about his daughter's upcoming film with Samantha, AA wrote on Twitter, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut."

He further added, "I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam."

Take a look:

The four-year-old kid will be seen sharing the screen with lead actors Samantha, who will be seen in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles.

