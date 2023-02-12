Happy dad R Madhavan celebrates as son Vedaant wins 3 gold and 2 silver medals
R Madhavan is a proud father as his son Vedaant bagged 3 gold medals, and 2 silver at the Khelo India Youth Games.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan's son Vedaant is one of the few star kids who is making the country proud with his swimming prowess. The 17 years old has bagged several medals in swimming for India. Adding another feather to his cap, he won 3 gold medals, and 2 silver medals at the recently held Khelo India Youth Games 2023. A happy father, R Madhavan took to Twitter and wrote, "With gods grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m."
He also shared a few pictures of the team celebrating and penned on his Instagram handle, "CONGRATULATIONS team Maharashtra for the 2 trophies...1 for boys team Maharashtra in swimming & 2nd THE OVERALL Championship Trophy for Maharashtra in entire khelo games. Blown by and VERY grateful and humbled by the performances and achievements of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds, 1 silver, PB and records) and @vedaantmadhavan (5golds and 2 silver). Thank you @ansadxb and Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts and Govt of Madhya Pradesh @chouhanshivrajsingh Ji and @official.anuragthakur Ji . So happy and Proud." After R Madhavan's post, several known names from the industry also congratulated the actor on his son's latest achievement. Actress Shamita Shetty reacted, “Woohoo congratulations.” Aahana S Kumra also wrote, “Amaze” and added rising hands emojis. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar penned, "Congratulations" on the photo-sharing app.
R Madhan never fails to celebrate Vedaant's achievements. Back in April 2022, Vedaant bagged a gold medal at the Danish Open, and the actor congratulated his son with the following words, “Gold…With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. Today, it's a GOLD IN 800m for Vedaant Madhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you, coach Pradeep sir and the entire team."
R Madhavan's lineup
Now, talking about his professional commitments, after Rocketry, and Dhokha, R Madhavan will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s first OTT project, The Railway Men, with Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and Babil Khan in prominent roles. The film focus on the railway employees at the Bhopal station, the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. The Bhopal gas leak took place on 2nd December 1984 at the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal. More than 500,000 people were exposed to toxic gas in one of the world's worst industrial disasters in history. The web series is being made under the direction of Shiv Rawail.
