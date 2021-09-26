Happy Daughters' Day 2021: Mahesh Babu shares a photo of Sitara in a princess dress; Nivin Pauly pens a sweet

International Daughters' Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September. This year, it falls on September 26 and we see social media filled with some adorable wishes. A lot of actors are also celebrating this special day with your daughter and have penned heartfelt wishes. Superstar Mahesh Babu has penned a sweet note alongside a photo of Sitara looking cute in a princess dress.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, "7 billion smiles, and yours is my favourite!." Namrata Shirodkar also posted a photo of their princess on Instagram and captioned it, "A daughter may outgrow your lap but she will never outgrow your heart! Happy #DaughtersDay, my sunshine."

Take a look:

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly also penned a sweet note and showered immense love on his daughter Rhesu. "Happy Daughter’s Day! As you grow older and into what you will be, Rhesu darling, you will always be my angel," Nivin tweeted.

Happy Daughter’s Day!

As you grow older and into what you will be, Rhesu darling, you will always be my angel. #DaughtersDay #DaughtersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/skLeloLgCE — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) September 26, 2021

Nivin and his wife Rinna Joy have a son, Daweed, who was born in 2012. Their little princess, Rose Treesa was born in 2017.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu calls Love Story a 'game changer' for Naga Chaitanya; Says 'Sai Pallavi is sensational as always'