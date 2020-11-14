Happy Diwali 2020: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Prasanna, Khushbu Sundar send good wishes to fans

Taking to their social media spaces, celebrities wished their fans and followers during the festival of lights.

On the occasion of Diwali, social media is flooded with messages from fans and celebrities who have shared their best wishes to one another. Celebrities took to their social spaces and shared their wishes along with their photos with family. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo with his wife Supriya and sent his wishes to his fans and followers. Shruti Haasan shared an image on her Instagram space and sent wishes to her fans.

She wrote, “Wishing everyone a super happy Diwali !! This has been a particularly testing year and may this Festival of Lights mark the way forward with positivity and light for everyone there are lots of people who absolutely cannot afford to celebrate be it financially or emotionally so please take a second to send them your love and prayers and help out even in the smallest ways. May the goddess Lakshmi bless one and all with her light and prosperity”.

See their Tweets here:

Happy Deepavali to all. In this challenging and different times keep the lights bright and the smile and heart brighter. — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali everyone !! pic.twitter.com/h0KWye8gqf — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) November 14, 2020

Our home lit up to add shine and joy. May this festival of lights fill your lives too with joy, happiness, shine, fun and love. Stay blessed on this day and forever. #HAPPYDEEPAVALI pic.twitter.com/uC7HJ7VfqB — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 13, 2020

Sharing a photo of their beautifully lit home, Khushbu Sundar sent her Diwali wishes. Radikaa Sarathkumar wrote on her Twitter space, “Happy Deepavali to all. In this challenging and different times keep the lights bright and the smile and heart brighter.” Director Selvaraghavan shared the photo of a Diya and wished his fans. Sharing the teaser of his upcoming film Eeswaran, Silambarasan wished his fans on social media.

