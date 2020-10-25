Happy Dussehra 2020: Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal send heartfelt wishes; RRR makers share a special still

Sharing their photos and wishes on the special occasion od Dusshera, celebrities and people have been spreading love on social media.

On the occasion of Dussehra, celebrities and people have been sharing their wishes on social media. Tollywood megastar took to his twitter space and shared his photo while wishing the fans on the special occasion. As soon as he shared his photo, fans took to the comments section and wished him on the occasion. South star Raashi Khanna shared a silhouette of Lord Ram and shared her wish to her fans and followers on Twitter.

She wrote, “When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you... This #Vijayadashami burn the Ravana within.. Wish you all a very #HappyDussehra”. Pattas actor Mahreen Pirzada shared a photo of herself in an ethnic outfit and shared her heartfelt wishes for the festival. She wrote, “#Vijayadashami greetings to all! May light triumph over darkness, good over evil, righteousness over vice. Happy Dussehra”. Soon to be bride Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo of lord Ram with his bow and arrow and wished her fans on the occasion.

See the Tweets here:

Wishing you all a very #HappyDussehra!

అందరికి దసరా శుభాకాంక్షలు

आप सभी को दशहरा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

அனைவருக்கும் இனிய தசரா பண்டிகை வாழ்த்துக்கள்

വിജയദശമി ആശംസകൾ

ದಸರಾ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು

Stay safe!! Keep your spirits up pic.twitter.com/KZEgz8Lqnm — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 25, 2020

When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you.. This #Vijayadashami burn the Ravana within.. Wish you all a very #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/AkV05QhRmS — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) October 25, 2020

#Vijayadashami greetings to all! May light triumph over darkness, good over evil, righteousness over vice #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/N6afqjQgtu — Mehreen Pirzada (@Mehreenpirzada) October 25, 2020

May the warmth of fire and the strength of water engulf all evil!#HappyDussehra #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/5Gm0tvW3Lf — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) October 25, 2020

Also Read: Suriya shares an exciting update about Soorarai Pottru; Film's trailer to release on October 26

The makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s upcoming film RRR shared a special still from the film, where a car can be seen rising up with flames while people run away in panic. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is one of the most anticipated ones and it will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×