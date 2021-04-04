  1. Home
Happy Easter 2021: Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh and other South celebs send greetings to their fans

National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh also sent Easter greetings to her fans with a heartwarming note.
Mumbai
Happy Easter 2021: Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh and other South celebs send greetings to their fans
Easter, also called Pascha is a Christian holiday and it celebrates the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance. The Christians also refer to the week before Easter as "Holy Week". The celebrations are all about enjoying festive family meals, Easter egg decoration, and gift-giving. Sunday, April 4 is celebrated as Easter day and celebs have been sending wishes to their fans on social media. 

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal tweeted, "Happy Easter," alongside a photo of colourful and decorated eggs. National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh also sent Easter greetings to her fans with a note that read, "Sending in all the love in the world to you and your family, this #Easter2021." Indrajith Sukumaran, Lakshmi Manchu and other celebs also are also sending love and happiness to celebrate the occasion. 

Take a look: 

