Happy Father's Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Mohanlal pen heartfelt messages for their dads

Many South Indian celebs are seen sharing throwback memories and pictures with their fathers on this special occasion.

Father's Day is celebrated every year in India on the third Sunday of June. This time, it is being celebrated on June 20 and celebs are seen posting heartfelt notes and photos for their dads. Mahesh Babu penned a sweet note for his 'hero' and superstar Krishna alongside a throwback photo. He wrote, "My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration.. you're all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father's Day Nanna."

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, shared a candid throwback photo as he wished 'Happy Father's Day' to Allu Aravind. He wrote, "Happy Fathers Day to each and every father in the world." Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also shared a rare and precious throwback photo with his dad on the occasion of Father's Day 2021. Tollywood star Varun Tej has posted some unseen childhood photos with his father Naga Babu and captioned it, "I’m so glad our father-son relationship has evolved into such a beautiful friendship over years. Love you."

Many South Indian celebs are seen sharing throwback memories and pictures with their fathers on this special occasion.

Shruti Haasan shared a goofy photo with dad Kamal Haasan as she expressed her unconditional love for him on Instagram. She wrote, "You are blessed if the person who you learn from the most and the person who makes you laugh the most also happens to be your parent :) happy Father’s Day @ikamalhaasan Thankyou for being My daddy dearest."

Also Read: Happy Father's Day: Allu Arjun's kids Ayaan & Arha surprise him and make it special in cutest way possible

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×