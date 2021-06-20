  1. Home
Happy Father's Day: Allu Arjun's kids Ayaan & Arha surprise him and make it special in cutest way possible

Allu Arjun is one doting father and today on the occasion of Father's Day, his kids also expressed their love and affection for him with a sweet surprise.
Allu Arjun farthers day video with kids Ayaan Arha
The world is celebrating Father's Day today, June 20, an occasion dedicated to celebrating fatherhood and paternal bonds. Celebrities are also seen sharing adorable photos with their fathers to celebrate the occasion. Tollywood star Allu Arjun also celebrated Father's Day with his kids Ayaan and Arha in the cutest way possible. Bunny's kids surprised him in the morning with a cake and it is the most adorable thing you will see today on the Internet. Allu Arjun is one doting father and today to celebrate Father's Day, his kids also expressed their love and affection for him with a sweet surprise.

Sneha shared a video of the same on her Instagram reels and captioned it, "#happyfathersday They are forever #daddysgirl and #daddysboy." CLICK HERE to watch the video.  Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and are blessed with two kids – son Ayaan and daughter Arha. Sneha, who has 4 million strong fan base on social media, keeping treating us with such adorable photos and videos of AA spending time with kids. 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Mahat Raghavendra & Prachi introduce their son Adhiyaman to the world; Call him 'noisemaker of house' 

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar directorial titled, Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist. 

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa will hit the theatres on August 13, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

