Happy Father's Day: Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun & other South celebs share precious memories

Allu Arjun, megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Shruti Haasan among others wished their dads with adorable social media posts on Father's Day 2020.
It is International Father's Day and an occasion that celebrates the roles dads play in the lives of their children. A lot of celebrities from the film industry are sharing special moments with their fathers along with heartfelt notes. As we all know, celebs never fail to express their love for their fathers and today celebrating this special day, Allu Arjun, megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Anupama Parameswaran, Sudheer Babu, Shruti Haasan among others wished their dads with adorable social media posts. Allu Arjun shared a picture with his father with a message on it that reads: "The One Man who never ceases to amaze me." 

Shruti Haasan shared a lovely selfie with her father Kamal Haasan along with a message that read: "Happy Father’s Day Appa dearest @ikamalhaasan  Thankyou for being you, Thankyou for inspiring me to be courageous in art and in life. #bapuji." 

Actor Sudheer Babu penned a heartfelt and emotional note for his superhero on Father's Day. He wrote, "He hides all his hard-work, sacrifices, restlessness and every thing behind that smile. And that smile speaks with me without his notice ... We all have this silent love with our fathers. A different love story from the rest. Thank you Nanna for building ME." 

Samantha Akkineni also shared a creative image on her Instagram story, which has a message, 'My dad is my superhero' written on it. 

Check out celebs and their social media posts on Father's Day 2020:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Father’s Day

Also Read: Father's Day 2020: From Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu to Yash, South actors who deserve the 'best dad' title 

Mahesh Babu also penned a note for his superstar dad Krishna. He wrote, "Strong, compassionate, loving, gentle, kind, caring are some of the words I could describe my relationship with my father and I can go on and on... He is all that I am and all that I'm trying to be to my kids!! Happy Father’s Day Nanna.. You are my way forward always." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Father’s Day achaaa 

My entertainer for life! Happy father’s day daadu! @nagababuofficial

Credits :Instagram

