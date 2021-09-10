Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Chiranjeevi performs puja at home with wife Surekha; Mohanlal and others send wishes

Ganesh Chaturthi is here and celebrations have begun with utmost zest and fervour. Megastar Chiranjeevi performed puja at home while Mohanlal sent wishes to his fans with a photo of himself posing with Lord Ganesha idol.

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a few photos from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home. The Sye Raa star also penned a heartfelt note wishing his fans 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.' His tweet in Telugu translates to, "Vinayaka Chavati wishes everyone. With the blessings of Vigneshwar, I want everyone to move forward on the path of development with happiness and longevity, removing the obstacles and obstacles encountered in life.#HappyGaneshChaturth."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a photo with Lord Ganesha's idol as he wished Vinayaka Chaturthi to his fans on social media.

Take a look:

Raashii Khanna wished blessings and happiness for everyone. She wrote, "May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path and bless you and your family with happiness and wisdom. Wish you all a very #HappyGaneshaChaturthi."

May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path and bless you and your family with happiness and wisdom. Wish you all a very #HappyGaneshaChaturthi pic.twitter.com/FYmHfhf07s — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) September 10, 2021

Adivi Sesh, Varun Tej, Rashmika Mandanna, Nani, Samantha Akkineni and many other celebs have sent heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to fans on social media.

