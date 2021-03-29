Happy Holi 2021: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni & Rashmika Mandanna extend their warm wishes to fans

Sharing photos and quotes on their social media spaces, celebrities have been flooding the internet with their warm regards on the festival of Holi.

On the occasion of festival of colours, fans and celebrities are flooding the social media with their wishes and photos of their Holi celebrations. While some celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal have shared photos, others have shared their warm wishes. Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna are few of the celebrities from the South entertainment industry who wished their fans on the auspicious day. Taking to their social media celebrities, they have sent their wishes to their fans and followers.

Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter space, “Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!! As the COVID-19 cases surge again.. Let's be responsible and celebrate the festival with our family... A Holi filled more with love from your loved ones”. Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram stories and shared a quote to wish her fans. Rashmika Mandanna shared her photo and captioned it “Happy Holi” while sending her warm wishes to her fans and followers.

See the posts here:

Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!! As the COVID-19 cases surge again.. Let's be responsible and celebrate the festival with our family... A Holi filled more with love from your loved ones #StaySafe #CelebrateAtHome — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and directed by Parasuram. Samantha, on the other hand, is juggling between the sets of two of her upcoming films Shaakuntahram and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan and co starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, recently made her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Mission Majnu. She has a Tamil film Sulthan which will be released on April 2. Her next Tollywood film is with Allu Arjun titled Pushpa.

