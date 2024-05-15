Happy International Day of Families 2024: Namrata Shirodkar relives happy moment with Mahesh Babu, kids Sitara-Gautam

The Vamsi actress Namrata Shirodkar has shared an adorable family picture today (May 15) with her husband, Mahesh Babu, and children Gautam and Sitara on the occasion of International Family Day.

Namrata Shirodkar celebrates International Family Day

One of the most loved couples from the South Industry, Namrata Shirodkar, and Mahesh Babu, often post pictures on social media to update their fans and followers about their professional and personal lives.

The power couple openly embraces the opportunities and never shies away from providing glimpses into their family life, which screams nothing but the profound love and affection that they share.

On a related note, the Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai actress dropped a family picture on her Instagram story this morning. Sharing the sweet picture, Namrata wrote, ''All Smiles! #HappyInternationalFamilyDay''.



Check Namrata Shirodkar's post below!

In the family picture, we can see the celebrity couple posing for a selfie with their children. All four had bright smiles on their faces, making the image look adorable.

Based on the background, it appears as if the picture was probably taken during a family vacation. The joy and happiness visibly evident in their expressions make it a truly heartwarming moment.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's love story

Mahesh Babu and Namrata met for the first time in 2000 at the mahurat of Gopa B's Vamsi, where they were paired opposite each other. Reportedly, it was love at first sight for both the actors, but they did not confess their love immediately.

Namrata and Mahesh were often seen spending some quality time on their film set, and it is rumored that they had begun dating each other by the end of the Vamsi shooting. Interestingly, the story of Vamsi also revolved around a love story between the characters of Mahesh (Vamsee) and Namrata (Shilpaa). So basically, it was reel-loving turning real.

Finally, the couple exchanged wedding vows in 2005 after dating for a while. And a year later, the coupe welcomed their son Gautham. Later, the Vamsi couple was blessed with their daughter, Sitara, in 2012.

What’s next for Mahesh Babu?

On the work front, the Spyder actor is currently preparing for his next film with S.S. Rajamouli, which is tentatively titled SSMB29. However, no official details about the project are available yet. As per sources, the filming of SSMB 29 is expected to start in August or September this year.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Despite high expectations and a strong opening at the box office, the film failed to impress critics and audiences.

