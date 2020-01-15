Happy Makar Sankranti: Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna & other South celebs send warm greetings

South celebrities like Ram Charan, Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal among others took to social media and sent warm greetings to their fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal 2020.

Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival that is celebrated with much joy and fervour in India. Makar Sankranti is also known as Pongal and is celebrated with much excitement by the Tamilians. South celebrities like Ram Charan, Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal among others took to social media and sent warm greetings to their fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti/Pongal 2020. The South Indian film industry shared the joy of the festivities with their fans.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and sent wishes to her fans along with a beautiful picture of hers. She wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranti Hoping this season fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity!." A day before Makar Sankranti, the Punjabi harvest festival called Lohri is celebrated to welcome the new year. Kajal also sent Lohri wishes along with Makar Sankrati's. She wrote, "A very happy Pongal/ Sankranthi/ Lohri/ bihu to you and your families."

Wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranti Hoping this season fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity! pic.twitter.com/xBdCLI7z52 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 15, 2020

A very happy Pongal/ Sankranthi/ lohri/ bihu to you and your families — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 15, 2020

Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen next in Jaanu, also sent Pongal wishes to her fans on Twitter. The actress tweeted, "Happy Pongal / Sankranti to all of you .. god bless you and your families.. cheers and positivity all year round."

Happy Pongal / Sankranti to all of you .. god bless you and your families.. cheers and positivity all year round — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 15, 2020

Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranthi!

.. pic.twitter.com/wZKw7rHpEV — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 15, 2020

RRR star Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a fam jam moment with cousins Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej and others. Also seen in the picture-perfect moment is megastar Chiranjeevi.



View this post on Instagram Happy Sankranti !!! A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on Jan 14, 2020 at 9:59pm PST

Makar Sankranti is on the 15 of January 2020 but as per the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti begins post the sunset on 14th of January 2020.

