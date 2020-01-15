Happy Makar Sankranti: Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna & other South celebs send warm greetings
Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival that is celebrated with much joy and fervour in India. Makar Sankranti is also known as Pongal and is celebrated with much excitement by the Tamilians. South celebrities like Ram Charan, Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal among others took to social media and sent warm greetings to their fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti/Pongal 2020. The South Indian film industry shared the joy of the festivities with their fans.
Wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranti Hoping this season fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity! pic.twitter.com/xBdCLI7z52
— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 15, 2020
A very happy Pongal/ Sankranthi/ lohri/ bihu to you and your families
— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) January 15, 2020
Happy Pongal / Sankranti to all of you .. god bless you and your families.. cheers and positivity all year round
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 15, 2020
Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranthi!
.. pic.twitter.com/wZKw7rHpEV
— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) January 15, 2020
Happy sankranti!!!! pic.twitter.com/sZCAnbTkTd
— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) January 15, 2020
Makar Sankranti is on the 15 of January 2020 but as per the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti begins post the sunset on 14th of January 2020.
