Happy Mother's Day: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Kajal Aggarwal share heartwarming messages for their moms

It's Mother's Day today, May 10 and to celebrate this special occasion, celebrities have been sharing beautiful moments with their moms on social media. Each one is taking this opportunity to thank their mom for everything she has done for their kids. Telugu star Allu Arjun also took to social media and shared a super cute picture with his mother. Sharing it on Instagram, Bunny wrote, "Greatest lesson I learnt from my mother is ... how to be simple even when you have Lots. Happy Mother’s Day to My Mother and all the Mothers in the world . #Mothersday."

Superstar Mahesh Babu also shared a collage image of two beautiful women in his life. The superstar shared a picture of his mom and wife Namrata Shirodkar, who is mother to his two kids- Sitara and Gautam. He wrote, "To the two guiding lights in my life... and to all the phenomenal mothers out there, Happy mother's day !! Shine on bright." Mahesh Babu has been super close to his mom Indira Devi. On April 20, the actor had celebrated his mother Indira Devi's birthday. The Maharshi star had shared a wonderful picture of him with his mom Indira. He wrote, "April 20!! A very special day of the most special person in my life... Happy birthday Amma."

Many other celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal and others also took to social media to wish their mom on Mother's Day. Kajal shared a few photos with her mom and wrote, "To the girl who always leads by example, making my heart swell with pride and bow with humility, simultaneously.Happy Mother’s Day...I love you so much."

