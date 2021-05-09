Happy Mother's Day: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu share precious moments of them with their mom

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj, Ravi Teja, Varun Tej Konidela and many other South celebs are highlighting the significance of Mother's Day in the most beautiful way possible.

Mother's day is celebrated every year on May 9. It is celebrated to honour mothers and their incredible role in our lives. The word is enough to define our existence and everything she does to help us grow in life. Social media is filled with lovely Mother's wishes and photos. South celebs like Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and others took to social media and penned heartfelt notes for their moms. Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a picture-perfect throwback photo of him with brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu posing with the women's of their family.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Mahesh Babu shared a collage photo of him holding his mom's hand while the other sees Sitara and Gautam sharing a precious moment with their mom Namrata Shirodkar. Sharing it on Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Celebrating the selfless...Happy mother's day to mine and all the incredible mothers out there!."

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas shared a super cute photo of him with mom and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all moms, everywhere, for everything you do!."

