Happy Mother’s Day: Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara makes it special with personalised note for mommy Upasana

While every day should be a day of acknowledging a mother’s sacrifice for their children, May 12th marks the universally agreed date for celebrating all the wonderful mothers out there who are truly superheroes. Today, let us look at some Mother’s Day wishes from celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and Upasana Konidela, who is celebrating her first, which are sure to put a smile on your face.

From mothers experiencing their first Mother’s Day to the sweetest of Mother’s Day messages, this is the perfect dose of serotonin to liven up your morning, afternoon, or evening.

Mother’s Day 2024 wishes from South

Klin Kaara’s adorable Mother’s Day wish for Upasana

This is probably the sweetest thing you will witness on the Internet today as Upasana Konidela shared her daughter Klin Kaara's Mother's Day gift for her. Posting on her Instagram, Upasana captured Klin Kaara's Mother's Day painting which consisted of Klin Kaara's footprints and handprints with a 'Happy Mother's Day Amma' written on top.

Reacting to this, Upasana wrote, “Besssssttttt morning. Thank you Klin Kaara for making my first Mother’s Day so special.”

Rakul Preet Singh’s emotional Mother’s Day message

Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram to share some of her favorite pictures with the two most important women in her life, her mother and mother-in-law.

In her caption to the post, she wrote, “I just wanted to take a moment to let you know how incredibly grateful I am to have you in my life. Mumma, you’ve been there guiding me, and supporting me through thick and thin. And mom-in-law, from day one you’ve made me feel like family and welcomed me with open arms.”

Kajal Aggarwal’s Mother’s Day 2024 wish

Sharing a picture of herself with her wonderful mother, Kajal took to Instagram to write, “Happiest Mother’s Day my darling mommy, love you to the moon and back”. Check out her full message in the Instagram post.

Sai Dharam Tej shares a lovely photo with his mother

Actor Sai Dharam Tej shared a lovely picture on his social media with his brother Vaishnav Tej and mother Vijaya Durga with the caption “AMMA (heart emoji)”.

